Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting in Reseda this summer, including a man who was arrested after allegedly dragging and killing a carjacking victim during a police chase in Inglewood.

Joshua Reneau, 31, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, and Miracole Brown, 20, were each charged with one count of murder, five counts of assault with a firearm and two counts of second-degree robbery in the July 29 incident that left a suspect dead, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Reneau also faces one count of murder, four counts of assault on a peace officer, two counts of carjacking, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of fleeing a pursuing officer’s vehicle causing death in connection with the Oct. 17 death of a man who Reneau allegedly carjacked while fleeing authorities attempting to apprehend him.

The victim was dragged alongside his own SUV for more than two miles during the chase while Reneau crashed with several police vehicles and eventually flipped the SUV. The victim, identified as 63-year-old Larry Walker, suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reneau initially refused to get out of the disabled SUV but eventually surrendered.

All three defendants were charged for their role in a robbery that occurred in Reseda on July 29 where two people were wounded.

The fourth suspect involved in that incident, Early Hunter, was fatally shot by a security guard who was helping the victims, the District Attorney’s Office detailed. Reneau, Hall and Brown now face charges in connection with his death.

“I am grateful that these dangerous individuals are now in custody. Those charged in this case showed a wanton disregard for the victims who were needlessly killed and hurt,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “My heart breaks for all the victims who have suffered but I am thankful that this vicious crime spree has come to an end.