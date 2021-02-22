3 children injured after car crashes into Santa Clarita preschool

Three children were hospitalized after a car crashed into a preschool in Santa Clarita on Feb. 22, 2021.

The vehicle crashed into a structure located at 28041 Seco Canyon Road, where La Petite Academy is located, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Information on the severity of the children’s injuries was not yet available.

Sky5 aerial video showed a helicopter airlifting at least one patient, as authorities conducted an investigation.

A white Honda SUV could be seen parked across the damaged part of the building.

No further details were immediately available.

