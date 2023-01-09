Four people, including three children, were seriously injured in a South Los Angeles crash Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at 100 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood.

All four victims had to be rescued from two vehicles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three children, ages 16, 13 and 18 months, and a 35-year-old woman were in “at least critical condition,” while one child was described as being in grave condition.

At one point the vehicles “made contact” with a building in the area, but there were no structural integrity issues, the fire department said.

The Los Angeles Police Department also responded to the scene and indicated one of the involved vehicles was on fire and an adult was seen running from the scene.

No further details about the crash have been released.