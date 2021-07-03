3 CicLAvia bike festivals to take place this year in L.A. County

The scene along Washington Boulevard, near Crenshaw, during a CicLAvia event June 30, 2019, in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

CicLAvia, the open street bike festival, is returning to Los Angeles County after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first events will take place Aug. 15 in Wilmington, Oct. 10 in downtown Los Angeles and Dec. 5 in South Los Angeles, the nonprofit that runs the events announced. Exact routes have not yet been released.

“With the state now open, Angelenos are eager to return to some of the enjoyable and memorable activities and routines we’ve been missing for the past year, while hopefully maintaining slower streets, outdoor dining and cleaner air,” Romel Pascual, CicLAvia’s executive director, said in a statement.

CicLAvia events have been taking place in L.A. since October 2010, when more than 100,000 people visited open streets that spanned from East Hollywood to Boyle Heights.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

We can't wait to see you again, LA.

💙 💛 💙 💛 💙 💛 pic.twitter.com/7CSTc7Hioj — CicLAvia (@CicLAvia) July 1, 2021