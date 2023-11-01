3 colorful sculptures alongside 170 Freeway mowed down by driver

Three colorful sculptures placed alongside the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood have been severely damaged.

According to Caltrans officials, the damage was apparently the result of some sort of collision this fall, although crews were not present for it.

The vehicle that caused the damage, as well as the identity of the driver, remain unknown.

Footage from Sky5 showed pieces of the sculptures strewn around where they once stood near the 170 Freeway’s Sherman Way exit.

The art installation, called “Drive-By-Art,” was originally unveiled in 1992 and underwent a $14,000 refurbishment in 2021.

Officials are now looking to raise money to restore the artwork.