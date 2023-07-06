Arson and hate crime investigations are underway Thursday after three crosses were burned in front of the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church in Sylmar.

A rubbish fire was reported in front of the church around 4:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed.

The flames were already out when crews arrived at the scene. Apparently, a neighbor saw the fire and came over to help put it out.

Three crosses were set on fire at a church in Sylmar on July 6, 2023. (KTLA)

Video showed three crosses that stood in front of the church had burn damage. One of the crosses had fallen to the ground.

“Probably an accelerant was used but we’re not sure at this time,” LAFD Capt. Phillips said.

The Los Angeles Police Department along with the LAFD are working to determine if the incident was a hate crime, as the church’s membership is predominantly Black.

“The four agencies will pool their resources and try to figure out if it was a hate crime and we’ll go from there,” Phillips said.

The area has not seen any similar fires at local churches in the past, Phillips said.