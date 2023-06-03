WeHo Pride Weekend kicked off on Friday, and festivities continue all day Saturday before the Pride Parade on Sunday.

A street fair featuring dozens of performers and exhibitors will take place from noon to 10 p.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard on Saturday and Sunday.

The OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride music festival at West Hollywood Park also starts on Saturday, featuring artists like Grace Jones, Carly Rae Jepsen and Princess Nokia.

In addition, the Women’s Freedom Festival featuring musicians, comedians, poets and activists will take place at the Community Stage on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

The Dyke March, a motorcycle-led parade, follows the Women’s Freedom Festival.

Event organizers believe that this year’s festivities will outdo last year’s, and all are invited to join in on the fun.

“The energy feels really positive this year,” said Lee Doud, vice president of JJLA Pride. “Anybody coming into West Hollywood is going to leave like they’re part of something bigger.”

The WeHo Pride Festival is one of the largest LGBTQ+ festivals in the world and features the WeHo Pride Parade, which will be broadcast live on KTLA 5.

For more information, visit the WeHo Pride website.