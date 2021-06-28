3 dead, 1 injured after car collides head-on with box truck in Rialto

Three people were killed and a fourth was hospitalized after a car crashed head-on with a box truck in a multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Riverside Avenue, according to a Rialto Police Department news release.

Investigators determined that a Nissan Altima was speeding southbound on Riverside approaching Santa Ana Avenue when the sedan “abruptly turned” and hit the back of a Dodge Ram truck. After clipping the pickup, the Nissan crossed into northbound lanes and collided head-on with the box truck, the release stated.

A female was found dead in the driver’s seat by officers responding to the crash, police said. Two passengers in the car also died at the scene.

A fourth occupant in the Nissan was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. His or her condition has not been released.

Officials have not provided any information about the three people killed in the crash, including their names and ages.

No one was hurt in the Dodge or the box truck.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details were immediately released. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Traffic Bureau at 909-421-4981.

Tips can also be left anonymously by calling WeTip at 800-782-7463 and referencing case No. 932105892.