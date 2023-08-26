A car crash in South Los Angeles killed three people and left two others fighting for their lives early Saturday morning.

According to preliminary reports from CHP, the multi-vehicle collision happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the Westmont neighborhood of L.A. near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Century Boulevard.

Responding officers located several bodies that had been ejected from their vehicles lying in the street, authorities said. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were seen interviewing witnesses at the scene and the area remains blocked off while an investigation is conducted. (KTLA)

Two of the victims had to be extracted from their vehicle, officials told KTLA 5’s Carlos Herrera.

The three deceased victims were not immediately identified and have only been described as three women.

Witnesses claim that one car was stopped and looking to take a left turn when the second vehicle was speeding and collided with the stopped car. These reports could not be confirmed by police.

