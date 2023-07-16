Three people are dead, and three others are in custody for driving under the influence of alcohol after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk, officials with the California Highway Patrol announced.

A preliminary investigation into the crash found that the driver of a 2017 Honda, identified as Clarence Hill, was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 at around 2:20 a.m. when he crashed into a sound barrier south of Florence Avenue. As a result of the collision, the Honda was disabled in the roadway.

Oscar Sosa, a Hadley’s tow truck driver, stopped behind the disabled Honda to assist, according to a CHP news release.

That’s when officials say the driver of a 2011 Kia, identified as Hector Rivero, crashed into the rear of the tow truck at an unknown rate of speed, killing an unidentified 32-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Kia. Yet another driver, identified as Luis Marroquin in a 2016 Toyota, crashed into the rear of the tow truck at an unknown rate of speed, killing two unidentified male passengers in his vehicle.

Rivero and Marroquin were taken to Saint Francis Medical Center for injuries sustained during the crash. Later, they were both arrested on charges of felony DUI. Hill, the driver of the Honda, was arrested at the scene and charged with misdemeanor DUI.

Authorities did not provide any information on the condition of the tow truck driver.

“The identity of all passengers are being held until notification has been made to the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office,” the release stated.