Three people were killed in a major fiery car crash in Anaheim.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Monday near Harbor Boulevard and La Palma Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

“This is probably one of the most significant crashes I’ve ever seen in my 20 years,” one Anaheim officer said.

According to the investigation, the driver was speeding through an intersection when they lost control of the Mercedes Benz and crashed into a brick wall. The car split in half on impact and hit a fire hydrant, catching fire.

Officers were able to get one person out of the car while it was on fire, police said. Another person’s body was found in a front yard, while the third person was burned inside the car, according to police.