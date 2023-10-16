Police are searching for several suspects in connection with a shooting in North Hollywood Monday night that left three people dead, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Calls about the shooting, reportedly in the parking lot of Ernie’s Taco House, at the intersection of Moorpark Street and Lankershim Boulevard came in at around 9:30 p.m.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led to the shooting, but authorities said that one of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others drove themselves to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

L.A. police on the scene of a triple fatal shooting in North Hollywood on Oct. 16, 2023. (OnScene TV)

The suspects, only described as four Hispanic males in black clothing, were seen traveling southbound on Lankershim Boulevard in a silver sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.