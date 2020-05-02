3 dead in rollover crash in Willowbrook area

Investigators respond to the scene of a car crash that killed three people in the Willowbrook area on May 1, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Three people were dead after a multivehicle crash on the border of Willowbrook at Watts Friday night, police said.

The collision occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Imperial Highway, near the intersection with Compton Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved, or if there were any survivors. Madison said he couldn’t provide further details Friday night.

Aerial footage of the scene showed one vehicle that came to rest on its head.

No other damaged vehicles were visible at the crash site by 10:15 p.m., but three tents had been set up in separate areas where the victims apparently came to rest.

No information on the victims genders are ages was available.