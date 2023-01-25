First responders in Placentia responded to a two-vehicle crash that killed three people, including a child, and sent at least six others to the hospital on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Melrose Street in Placentia.

The collision involved a passenger vehicle and a passenger van, said Battalion Chief Michael Finnerty with the Placentia Fire Department.

When first responders arrived at the scene, two of the victims were deceased. A third victim died while being transported to the hospital.

Most of the victims were in the van, according to Chief Finnerty, who said that they were thrown from the vehicle as a result of the collision.

A crash left three people dead, 7 others hospitalized in Placentia on Jan. 25, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

The six surviving people were taken to the hospital in various conditions, officials said.

It is unknown what caused the collision, though the area is expected to be closed for several hours while authorities investigate.