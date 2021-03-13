3 detained after child, adult shot in South Los Angeles

Three people were detained Saturday after a child and an adult were shot in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles, officials said.
Around 1 p.m., police responded to the area of 45th and Alameda streets for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
A child and an adult were taken to a hospital in critical condition, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said.
Both victims were in stable condition later Saturday, police said.
They were identified only as a male infant and male adult in his 30s, according to LAFD.
Three people were detained as police investigated to determine whether they were responsible.
A motive for the shooting remains unknown.
No further details were immediately available.