CHP officers respond to the scene of a freeway shooting in Norwalk on July 18, 2022. (RMG News)

Three people were detained after a man was shot in the face while driving along the 5 Freeway in Norwalk Monday morning, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol got a call about a freeway shooting about 11:45 a.m., Officer Eric Torres told KTLA.

Witnesses told authorities there was heavy traffic at the time of the shooting.

The assailant, who was traveling in the No. 3 lane, got out of his vehicle, walked to a Penske truck behind him, opened the victim’s door and fired an unknown number of shots, Torres said.

The assailant then got back into his vehicle, a silver BMW sedan, and fled the scene.

Witnesses provided authorities with a license plate number, and officers located the car at a gas station near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maple Street in Pasadena. Three people described as suspects were detained, CHP said in a news release.

CHP detectives are currently investigation the circumstances that led up to the shooting and any witnesses are asked to call Detective Chris Chambers at 562-868-0503.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to a hospital and is being treated.