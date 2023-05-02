L.A. police on the scene of a stabbing with two teen victims near Los Angeles High School in Mid-Wilshire on May 1, 2023. (KTLA)

Three people have been detained in connection with a stabbing near Los Angeles High School that left two teenagers injured Monday afternoon, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

The incident was reported around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Olympic and Riampau boulevards near the Mid-Wilshire campus.

Two teenage boys were stabbed during some kind of dispute.

During a Los Angeles Police Commission meeting Tuesday, Moore said the three people detained had some kind of connection to the incident, but did not elaborate. None of them attended the high school, but one of them is 14 and another is 17.

During the course of the investigation, two knives and two handguns were recovered.

No further details have been released.