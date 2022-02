Three teenagers from East Los Angeles will be the first in their families to go to college after they earned full-tuition scholarships to Dickinson College, Bucknell University and Middlebury College.

The Ednovate students accomplished a goal that’s as difficult to achieve as gaining admission to an Ivy League school, according to a school official.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 19, 2022.