Three people were found dead near the stairwell of an Arcadia home that was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 5300 block of Tyler Avenue just after 1 a.m.

As first responders arrived, smoke and fire were coming from the two-story residential home.

Three people were found dead following in a fire in Arcadia on Jan. 2, 2024. (RMG News)

Flames were initially showing from the garage area but quickly moved through the structure, Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion Chief Frank Garrido said.

Video showed the home engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. It was declared a knockdown after 30 minutes, according to a Fire Department tweet on X, formerly Twitter.

“Within our primary search, we came across three residents which we found deceased at the bottom of the stairwell,” Garrido said.

The identities and relationships between the victims were unknown.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.