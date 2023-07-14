LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos is seen in a photo released by the department on Jan. 12, 2022.

Three gang members have pleaded guilty in connection with the robbery and fatal shooting of Fernando Arroyos, an off-duty LAPD officer who was killed while shopping for a home with his girlfriend last year.

The men, who are members of the South Los Angeles-based gang Florencia 13 — or F13 — entered guilty pleas late Thursday to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, otherwise known as the RICO Act, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The defendants are:

Luis Alfredo de la Rosa Rios, aka “Lil J” and “Lil Malo,” 29

Ernesto Cisneros, aka “Gonzo” and “Spooky,” 24

Jesse Contreras, aka “Skinny Jack” and “Flaco,” 35

According to the plea agreements, on the night of Jan. 10, 2022 the men were riding around the gang’s territory in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in Rios’ truck looking for people to rob. The defendants decided to rob Arroyos because he was wearing gold chains around his neck, the men admitted.

Rios and Cisneros got out of the truck, approached Arroyos and patted him down before taking his chains and wallet, which contained the officer’s LAPD ID card, according to the DOJ.

Rios later approached Arroyos’ girlfriend, identified in court documents as “A.M.,” patted her down and also stole her belongings.

After robbing the victims, Rios and Cisneros opened fire. Arroyos, 27, was struck by single bullet, which killed him, the DOJ detailed.

Rios and Contreras also admitted to an armed robbery of two other victims outside a bar in the same neighborhood earlier that day.

Rios and Contreras are set to be sentenced Sept. 25, while Cisneros faces sentencing on Oct. 16.

Each faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, but prosecutors have agreed to seek terms of between 35 and 50 years in prison for Rios and Cisneros, and 35 years for Contreras, officials said.

Additionally, Haylee Marie Grisham, 20, an F13 associated and Rios’ girlfriend at the time, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of violent crime in aid of racketeering for participating in the fatal robbery. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11 and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Arroyos was a three-year veteran of the department. He assigned to the Olympic station and aspired to be a detective. Loved ones said Arroyos was devoted to his family.

“The murder of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos was a senseless murder,” L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement.

“This case starkly illustrates the devastating impact of gangs on our community,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said. “A young man who had achieved great success and returned to serve his community as a Los Angeles Police officer was murdered while shopping for a home in the city he took an oath to protect. These senseless tragedies are repeated too often. Our work in this case sends a message that we will aggressively prosecute violence against our community.”