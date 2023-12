At least three German shepherds are dead after they were hit on a highway in Canyon Country on Monday, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

The dogs, which were initially thought to be coyotes, were hit at about 12:40 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 14 at Sand Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard told the Signal.

Officers found the dogs dead at the scene.

The origin of the canines is unknown.