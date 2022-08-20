Authorities in Santa Barbara County confiscated three unserialized “ghost guns” while arresting a convicted felon early Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr., 20, of Lompoc faces several felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, possession of narcotics and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Gaitan was asked to leave a party shortly after midnight on Aug. 14 when he brandished a firearm and threatened and assaulted the host.

Gaitan fled the party and the victim called 911, authorities said. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate him that night.

“Through their follow-up investigation, deputies were able to identify Gaitan as the suspect,” sheriff’s spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a news release.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies were on Del Playa Drive when they saw Gaitan driving his car. Deputies followed him and conducted a “high-risk” stop on Storke Road at Hollister Avenue in Goleta, Zick said.

“In the vehicle with Gaitan were two 15-year-old male passengers. One of the juveniles was carrying a concealed, loaded ‘ghost’ gun, while the other was carrying two loaded ‘ghost’ guns. Deputies determined that Gaitan had given his gun to one of the juveniles to avoid being caught in possession of the loaded firearm.”

The two juveniles were cited and released into the custody of their parents.

Gaitan was being held on an enhanced bail of $250,000.

According to Brady United, ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home. The kits are widely available and can be purchased by anyone without a background check.