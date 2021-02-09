3 Hawthorne-area mortuaries burglarized; 2 homeless men arrested

Three Hawthorne-area mortuaries were burglarized in recent days, and two men have been arrested in connection with one of them, officials said Tuesday.

The first incident happened Feb. 6 in the 3900 block of Marine Avenue in Lawndale, according to the Hawthorne Police Department.

The agency received a report of a burglary that happened earlier that morning, and the business provided video that suggested the perpetrators committed the crime between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Officers took a report, police said.

Three days later, at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Hawthorne police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a mortuary in the 13800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard in Hawthorne — about 1 1/2 miles away from the first business. Police said they confirmed that a burglary had occurred, but the people responsible had already fled.

Citing the previous incident, the officers “decided to conduct a security check” on another mortuary about a mile away in the 4200 block of Broadway Avenue in Hawthorne. They arrived at around 3:15 a.m. and found two people inside the business using flashlights, according to the Police Department.

The officers “contained the building” until two men exited into the parking lot, authorities said. They ordered the two to stop. While one of them complied, the other allegedly tried to run, according to police.

Police said they managed to apprehend both and identified them as 39-year-old Elias Dominguez and 26-year-old Edwin Jimenez — both of whom are transient.

Detectives are investigating whether the men are connected to the other burglaries, the Police Department said.