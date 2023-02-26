Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a mudflow impacting three homes in La Cañada Flintridge Sunday.

Firefighters responded to calls about the mudflow, in the 400 block of Paulette Place, at around 4:11 p.m.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a portion of the hillside behind the homes flowing into the backyards.

At least one of the homes appears to have suffered worse damage than the others, with the mudflow pushing up against the back of the residence.

Aerial footage from Sky5 shows a mudflow impacting homes in La Cañada Flintridge Sunday Feb. 26, 2023 (KTLA)

Three houses in total were evacuated after sustaining moderate damage, officials with the fire department told KTLA.

No injuries were reported