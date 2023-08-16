At least three people were critically injured after two vehicles crashed into a Metro bus in Vermont Square on Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to the collision near the 450 block of 51st Street around 7:05 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Three people were transported to local hospitals in serious to critical condition. Four others who were involved in the crash declined medical transportation.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time, police said. The bus driver was uninjured. It’s unclear in which vehicles the critically injured passengers were seated at the time.

Details remain limited. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This developing story will be updated.