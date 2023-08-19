At least three people were hospitalized after shots rang out in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Los Angeles police officers received reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of W. 58th Place shortly before 7 p.m.

At least three people were found with gunshot wounds at the scene, LAPD confirmed.

Two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment while the third victim’s condition remains unknown.

No suspect descriptions were provided and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

This developing story will be updated.