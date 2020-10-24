3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Mission Hills

Three people were hospitalized after a two-car collision in Mission Hills Friday night, officials said.

A total of five people were involved in the crash just before 10 p.m., on the northbound 5 Freeway, just south of the 118 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least a dozen firefighters were at the scene, working to get all the involved people out of their cars safely. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“The extrication was an extended operation due to the severity of damage to the vehicle,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Sky5 was overhead as crews cut away the doors of a red car to get the person out.

Two additional people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The remaining two people declined hospital transport, the department said.

All lanes were shut down and the 5 Freeway was backed up until the Rampart area.