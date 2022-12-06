Three victims were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at Bouquet Canyon Park on Dec. 6, 2022. (RMG News)

Three young adults were hospitalized on Tuesday after overdosing on fentanyl at a Los Angeles County Park.

Authorities first received reports of two people overdosing inside their car while parked at the Bouquet Canyon Park in Santa Clarita around 4:21 p.m., said the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

When emergency crews arrived, the two victims were transported to a local hospital. Around 5:40 p.m., a second call came in reporting a third unrelated person overdosing on fentanyl while at the same park.

That person was struggling to breathe and was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say all victims were self-administering Narcan at the time, which is an opioid overdose treatment. They were also aware that they were ingesting fentanyl, officials said.

No identities have been released, but all victims are confirmed to be young adults.

Fentanyl-related overdoses, especially among teens and young adults, have been skyrocketing across Los Angeles and the nation.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A report released in November by the L.A. County Department of Public Health shows accidental fentanyl overdose deaths in L.A. County skyrocketed by 1,280%, from 109 in 2016 to 1,504 in 2021.

As teen fentanyl overdoes continue soaring in California, officials are working to address the opioid threat, while remaining prepared for emergencies. In September, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Narcan would be available at all K-12 schools.