Three people were taken to the hospital, including a stolen vehicle pursuit suspect who led police on a chase that ended in a rollover crash in Echo Park Tuesday night, authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA.

Calls about the pursuit crash at Sunset Boulevard and Lemoyne Street came in at around 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video of the scene captured by Sky5 showed a sedan on its side in the roadway near several cars parked along the curb, and a pickup truck on the sidewalk that nearly ran into Masa of Echo Park Bakery and Café.

L.A. police and fire crews on the scene of a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash in Echo Park on Nov. 28, 2023. (Citizen)

Details are limited and it is unclear which vehicle was leading police in pursuit, but at least two innocent victims were reportedly extricated from their vehicle by firefighters and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police had Sunset Boulevard between Lemoyne and Alvarado streets shut down while they investigated the scene.

No further details were provided.