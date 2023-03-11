Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa early Saturday morning.

The victims were two men and one woman, according to the Azusa Police Department. Their identities have not been released.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of North Glenfinnan Avenue around 1:28 a.m.

When police arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)

Paramedics responded to the scene and the victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Authorities believe there were two possible suspects involved, but no descriptions were available at the time.

“The victims are all homeless and this incident does not appear to be gang-related,” authorities said.

No arrests have been made as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Azusa Police Department at 626-812-3200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.