Three people were hospitalized after a Long Beach pursuit ended in a destructive multi-vehicle crash on Friday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle, which appeared to be a gray Dodge Charger, at around 3:45 p.m.

As the chase continued, the suspect crashed into a white pickup truck near a Shell gas station at the intersection of Artesia and Long Beach Boulevards.

Images from the scene show the collision toppled over a traffic signal pole while destroying concrete barriers. At one point, the suspect’s vehicle was in flames as fire crews worked to extinguish the wreck.

Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a destructive crash in Long Beach on Nov. 24, 2023. (Citizen)

Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a destructive crash in Long Beach on Nov. 24, 2023. (Citizen)

Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a destructive crash in Long Beach on Nov. 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a destructive crash in Long Beach on Nov. 24, 2023. (Citizen)

Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a destructive crash in Long Beach on Nov. 24, 2023. (Citizen)

Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a destructive crash in Long Beach on Nov. 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a destructive crash in Long Beach on Nov. 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a destructive crash in Long Beach on Nov. 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a destructive crash in Long Beach on Nov. 24, 2023. (Citizen)

Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a destructive crash in Long Beach on Nov. 24, 2023. (Citizen)

Three people were hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a destructive crash in Long Beach on Nov. 24, 2023. (KTLA)

The hood of the suspect’s vehicle was completely destroyed while the white truck spun out into the middle of the road.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage in the crash, officials said. Three people were transported to the hospital — the suspect driver and two occupants of the pickup truck.

Their conditions are unknown, but deputies confirmed the injuries ranged from minor to major. Roads in the area were closed for some time crews worked to clear the debris. The incident remains under investigation.