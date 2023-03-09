Police are investigating after three people were shot in South Los Angeles on March 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Police are investigating a triple-shooting in South Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Officers received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of Imperial Highway around 8:04 p.m., said Los Angeles police.

When police arrived, they found three victims injured, authorities said. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating after three people were shot in South Los Angeles on March 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Two victims were in critical condition while a third victim was in moderate condition, officials said.

Their ages and identities have not been released.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what initially prompted the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information is available.