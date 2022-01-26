3 hurt after car slams into restaurant in East Hollywood

Three people were injured when a car slammed into a restaurant in East Hollywood Wednesday.

The car stuck and injured two people believed to have been restaurant patrons in the 4600 block of Hollywood Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

A man and woman, both 27 years old, were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The car’s 84 year-old driver was also injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown.

It’s unclear whether the patrons were inside the building or dining outside when they were struck by the vehicle. The crash was reported at Hotel Covell, a boutique hotel with a popular wine and beer bar.

All occupants of the two-story building, which has apartments above the restaurant and a downstairs retail store, were moved outdoors as crews worked to check the building’s structural integrity.

It’s unclear what caused the solo-vehicle crash and no further details were available.