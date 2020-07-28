3 in grave condition after ‘apparent overdose scenario’ in Studio City: LAFD

Three adults are in grave condition after being found unresponsive following possible overdoses in Studio City Tuesday, fire officials said.

They were discovered below a freeway underpass in the 11100 block of Moorpark Street shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The patients weren’t breathing nor did any of them have a pulse, an LAFD alert stated. Paramedics transported all three to local hospitals.

LAFD described the incident as an “apparent overdose scenario,” but did not released additional details.

Firefighters searched the area, including a nearby homeless encampment, but did not find any other victims, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.

No additional information was immediately released.