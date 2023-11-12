Three people are recovering after the car they were in flew off a cliff and crashed along Mulholland Drive.

Video from the scene shows rescue crews airlifting one of the victims from where the BMW came to rest down the cliffside in Hollywood Hills just before 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

The two other occupants were able to extract themselves from the wreckage and were transported to a nearby hospital.

According to preliminary reports from stringer service RMGNews, the vehicle had plunged nearly 200 feet off the cliff.

What caused the crash remains under investigation.