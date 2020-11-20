3 injured after driver rams SUV into Anaheim hotel

The Anaheim Lodge is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

Anaheim police are searching for the driver of an SUV who backed into three people at the Anaheim Lodge on Thursday afternoon.

The man purposely drove a white Lexus SUV into the hotel on South Beach Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., targeting one of three people injured in the collision, Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

In addition to two people outside, the impact also struck the hotel clerk, who was in the office on the other side of the wall.

The clerk’s wife, Dipa Ahir, who works in the hotel kitchen, came running when she heard the commotion. She saw her husband lying the ground and a woman pinned against the wall.

