Three people were hurt after the driver of a Tesla lost control and drove straight into a garage.

The incident was caught on camera in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles around 7 p.m. Saturday evening across the street from West Hills Hospital.

Video shows the Tesla striking a van parked in the driveway of the home before smashing into the garage.

Three people were hurt after the driver of a Tesla lost control and drove straight into a garage. (TNLA)

According to authorities, there were three occupants of the Tesla; a 90-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman and another elderly woman.

The conditions of the three occupants are unknown.