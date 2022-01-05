3 injured in Van Nuys shooting: LAPD

Three people were wounded in a shooting in Van Nuys Wednesday night, leaving at least one of them in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The three victims, whose names, ages and genders were not released, were shot at about 7:30 p.m. in the 14600 block of Leadwell Street, according to Officer Cervantes.

One of the victims is in critical condition, and the condition of the other two is unknown, Cervantes added.

No information about the shooter or shooters was available.