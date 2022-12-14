Firefighters respond to a blaze in San Pedro on Dec. 14, 2022. (OnScene.TV)

Three people were injured when a fire broke out in a San Pedro apartment building Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported around 1:42 a.m. in a two-story structure in the 1200 block of Palos Verdes Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Arriving firefighters found flames showing from the second floor and initiated an offensive operation against the blaze.

The fire was extinguished in about 17 minutes.

Three patients whose ages, genders and conditions were unknown were treated at the scene, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.