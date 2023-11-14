A multi-vehicle crash involving a luxury sedan in downtown Los Angeles sent three people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

According to an LAPD spokesman, the collision occurred at 9:53 a.m. at 1455 E. 18th St. near Hooper Avenue.

Out of the three victims, two were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition while one was transported with minor injuries, LAFD officials said.

A multi-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles sent three people to the hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Citizen App)

A multi-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles sent three people to the hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Citizen App)

A multi-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles sent three people to the hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Citizen App)

A multi-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles sent three people to the hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Citizen App)

One of the vehicles involved in the crash, a Honda SUV, was seen overturned on its side in the middle of the street.

“The suspect driver ran from the location and left the overturned Honda,” LAPD said.

It was not immediately known if the driver was apprehended.

Video posted to the Citizen App shows the other vehicle, a Mercedes-Maybach S 580, had sustained minor damage to its front bumper and grille.

According to Car and Driver, the starting price for a 2023 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is $194,550.