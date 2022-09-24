Three juvenile boys have been arrested for allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint and stealing their jewelry.

It happened Friday evening around 7 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of Poo’ish Drive in San Jacinto.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the three suspects were seen walking away from the scene of the robbery shortly after it was reported.

Deputies contacted the three boys and positively identified them as being involved in the robbery, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to its owner and the three suspects were booked into juvenile hall to away charges for robbery.

Due to their ages, their names will not be released, sheriff’s officials added.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Deputy Blythe of the Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station at 951-654-2702.