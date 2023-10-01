Police detained three teens after they were found in a stolen car in Simi Valley, authorities said.

According to a Simi Valley Police Department release, police in Los Angeles provided their Simi Valley counterparts with information referencing a possible stolen vehicle out of L.A.

SVPD officers spotted the vehicle around 9 p.m. Saturday night in the 3800 block of Stell Drive and made contact with the three occupants.

“The stolen vehicle was occupied by three juvenile male suspects who were detained and subsequently arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle,” SVPD said in a statement. “During the detention and investigation, it was later discovered that two of the juveniles had committed a robbery at knife point earlier that day in the Los Angeles area.”

Officers seized the stolen vehicle and the weapon used at the scene.

All three teens were booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Hall and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy. In addition, two were charged with one count of robbery.