3 juveniles detained after man found with gunshot wound in Laguna Hills park

Orange County sheriff’s deputies have detained three people in connection with a man found with a gunshot wound in a Laguna Hills park.

Shortly after noon Thursday, deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim at a park by Alicia Parkway and Paseo de Valencia, Sheriff’s Capt. Gene Inouye said. They found a man in his 30s who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Deputies detained three juveniles they saw fleeing the area, Inouye said. Officials initially searched for a possible fourth suspect but later said they believed they had all suspects in custody.

Inouye said the shooting occurred off Via Lomas, not inside the park.

