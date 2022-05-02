Three children were injured after a bounce house was lifted off the ground during an open house for the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Police Department, located at 10510 Civic Center Drive.

At one point, a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter was landing on the rooftop helipad at the station when “the downdraft from the helicopter caused several canopies and the bounce house to lift off the ground,” authorities said in a news release.

Three children were injured as a result and had to be taken to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

One additional child was in the bounce house at the time but he or she did not need to be taken to a hospital, police said.

The Sheriff’s Department along with the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, police said.

No further details about the incident have been released.