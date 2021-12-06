Boy killed, girl and woman wounded in separate Wilmington shootings near elementary school

A boy was fatally shot, and a girl and a woman were wounded Monday evening in two different shootings in Wilmington, authorities reported.

One shooting was reported at 4:46 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Denni Street. A 9-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in moderate condition, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

A second shooting was reported less than a mile away around the same time in the 800 block of North Eubank Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department said an 11-year-old boy was take to the hospital in critical condition, but he died a short time later.

A 25-year-old woman was wounded and hospitalized in moderate condition.

LAFD had originally said a 14-year-old boy was also wounded in the shooting on Eubank Avenue.

The shootings happened near Wilmington Park Elementary School.

The Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm if the shootings are related.

No other information was immediately released.