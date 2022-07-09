Three people died and four others were seriously injured in a fiery high-speed crash in Orange Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of Glassell Street and Taft Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department.

Officers reported seeing a Nissan Altima driving at a high rate of speed just before the crash happened. Police started to follow the car, but the vehicle sped off at unsafe speeds and officers did not initiate a pursuit.

Police later found the same vehicle at the intersection of Glassell and Taft and found it fully engulfed after the driver apparently lost control and crashed into a fence and a pole.

Seven people, including at least two minors, were inside the vehicle at the time all of the crash. All seven were ejected from the vehicle.

Four of the occupants were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Three of those who were ejected were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Inside the wrecked vehicle, investigators found what appeared to be nitrous oxide tanks and balloons.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash and investigators are looking to determine if the driver was under the influence at the time. Detectives are also investigating the possibility that the crash was connected to a street takeover event.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the Orange Police Department at 714-744-7444. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.