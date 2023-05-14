Three people were killed and seven others were injured in a significant crash on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in Whitewater, a town located about 15 minutes northwest of Palm Springs.

Two vehicles sustained major damage and multiple people were ejected, according to Cal Fire.

In total, three people were declared dead at the scene, two people were taken to the hospital by helicopter, three were taken by ambulance and two others were treated and released at the scene.

The 10 Freeway experienced a major backup due to the crash and several lanes were closed for cleanup and investigation.

The California Highway Patrol later announced that eastbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway onto surface streets to bypass the crash. That closure was expected to remain in place for about eight hours.