3 killed during ‘tragically violent’ weekend in L.A.

After exchanging words with a passerby, a homeless man in North Hollywood was fatally shot Saturday night — one of more than a dozen people shot or killed during a violent weekend in Los Angeles, where homicides are on the rise.

“Last night was a tragically violent night in Los Angeles,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted on Sunday. “Together, we must confront this challenge and vehemently reject this trend — we will not let those that wish to tear at the fabric of our city succeed.”

Moore’s comments came about 48 hours after he joined community leaders across town in South L.A. to denounce a “spasm” of violence spurred on there by what police officials said was gang vengeance and a disregard for the safety of children and elderly residents.

From Friday to Monday, three people were killed and 10 people shot and wounded across L.A., police confirmed Monday. Two of the killings were shootings, one a stabbing. Such numbers aren’t that rare for a weekend in L.A. but contribute to a clip of violence in 2020 that has killings and shootings up significantly over last year.

