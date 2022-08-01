Three people were killed and more were injured following an eight-car crash in Rialto Monday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard.

According to Cpl. Parcher of the Rialto Police Department, three people were confirmed to have been killed in the crash and two others were transported to local hospitals with moderate injuries.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and traffic investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Rialto Police Department at 909-820-2550.