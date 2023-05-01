Three people were killed when a small plane crashed into a field in Big Bear. May 1, 2023. (Brad Owens)

Three people were killed when a small plane crashed into a field in Big Bear Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:00 p.m. at the corner of Paradise Way and Maltby Boulevard.

Crews arrived on the scene three minutes later and found three people dead at the scene, according to the Big Bear Fire Department.

A photo sent to KTLA shows a single-engine plane with significant nose damage sitting upright in a grassy field.

The identities of the victims were not immediately available, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash was reported around 2:00 p.m. at the corner of Paradise Way and Maltby Boulevard, according to the Big Bear Fire Department. May 1, 2023 (Big Bear Fire Dept.)

This is the second fatal plane crash in three days in the Southland.

On Saturday, a single-engine plane crashed into a hillside in Los Angeles’ Beverly Crest neighborhood, killing the 38-year-old pilot.

